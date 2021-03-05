TCI Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore, up 56.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore in December 2020 up 56.64% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 up 458.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020 up 60.44% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2019.

TCI Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2019.

TCI Finance shares closed at 5.85 on March 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.84% returns over the last 6 months and 10.38% over the last 12 months.