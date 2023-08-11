English
    Tavernier Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 74.49% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tavernier Resources are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 74.49% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 323.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Tavernier shares closed at 10.20 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 7.37% over the last 12 months.

    Tavernier Resources
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.42--0.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.42--0.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.24--0.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.030.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.060.05
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.050.05
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-0.13-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-0.13-0.02
    Tax0.090.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.13-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.13-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.985.985.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.22-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.22-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.22-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.22-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tavernier #Tavernier Resources #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

