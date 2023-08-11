Tavernier Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 74.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in June 2023 up 74.49% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 323.36% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Tavernier shares closed at 10.20 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.02% returns over the last 6 months and 7.37% over the last 12 months.