Tatia Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 9.92% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 29.29% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Tatia Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Tatia Global shares closed at 1.66 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.72% returns over the last 6 months and 2.47% over the last 12 months.