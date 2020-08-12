172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tata-tele-maharashtra-q1-loss-widens-to-rs-1070-crore-5691661.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Tele Maharashtra Q1 loss widens to Rs 1,070 crore

The company had posted a loss of Rs 228.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) on Wednesday reported widening of loss to Rs 1,070 crore in the April-June quarter mainly due to a provision of Rs 776.77 crore to clear revenue dues to the government.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 228.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Tata Teleservices loss widened on account of the company making provision of Rs 776.77 crore to be paid to the government.

Close

The Supreme Court in October 2019 ruled in favour of the government and asked all telecom players to pay licence fee and spectrum usage charges as per claim made by the Department of Telecom.

related news

As of March 31, 2020, TTML had provided Rs 2,423.37 crore towards licence fee, spectrum usage charges, interest, penalty and interest on penalty as applicable arising out of the SC judgement.

"Consequently, without prejudice and on prudence, during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 TTML has recorded an incremental provision of Rs 766.77 crore (including net interest considering interest rate as per the modification application filed by DoT on March 16, 2020 with effect from the date of Court Judgement) to give effect to the differential amount between the amounts of AGR dues stated as final in the SC order," TTML said in a financial report.

The provision also covers amounts for subsequent periods for which demands have not been received by TTML till date and the provision up to March 31, 2020.

"The amount has been provisioned in compliance with the accounting standards, strictly without prejudice to TTML's legal rights, claims, remedies and contentions available under law," TTML said.

The total revenue of the company declined by 16 percent to Rs 247.82 crore during the reported quarter from about Rs 291 crore in corresponding quarter of 2019-20.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Tele Maharashtra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.