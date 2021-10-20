Tata Steel BSL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,308.72 crore, up 50.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,308.72 crore in September 2021 up 50.54% from Rs. 5,519.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,809.59 crore in September 2021 up 451.57% from Rs. 328.08 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,427.14 crore in September 2021 up 112.97% from Rs. 1,139.65 crore in September 2020.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in September 2020.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 89.70 on October 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.96% returns over the last 6 months and 276.89% over the last 12 months.