Tata Power Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,932.22 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Power Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,932.22 crore in December 2019 down 3.34% from Rs. 1,998.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in December 2019 down 97.28% from Rs. 255.57 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 740.67 crore in December 2019 down 8.09% from Rs. 805.87 crore in December 2018.

Tata Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2018.

Tata Power shares closed at 60.90 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -14.23% over the last 12 months.