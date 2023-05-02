Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 807.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.56 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.97 crore in March 2023 up 52.37% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2022.

Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 17.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.61 in March 2022.

Tata Metaliks shares closed at 778.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -2.26% over the last 12 months.