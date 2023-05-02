English
    Tata Metaliks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Metaliks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 925.99 crore in March 2023 up 14.61% from Rs. 807.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.56 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 52.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.97 crore in March 2023 up 52.37% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Metaliks EPS has increased to Rs. 17.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.61 in March 2022.

    Tata Metaliks shares closed at 778.00 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.99% returns over the last 6 months and -2.26% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Metaliks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations925.99790.23807.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations925.99790.23807.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials574.32536.45542.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.82-1.3217.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.9940.6539.52
    Depreciation21.6918.6714.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses199.56175.71151.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.6120.0742.32
    Other Income3.672.206.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.2822.2749.05
    Interest8.6910.026.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.5912.2542.36
    Exceptional Items----30.83
    P/L Before Tax66.5912.2573.19
    Tax11.032.7720.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.569.4852.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.569.4852.46
    Equity Share Capital31.5831.5831.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.593.0116.61
    Diluted EPS17.593.0116.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.593.0116.61
    Diluted EPS17.593.0116.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Pig Iron #Tata Metaliks
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am