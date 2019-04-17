Tata Chemicals Q4 PAT may dip 20% YoY to Rs. 247.7 cr: Kotak

Tata Chemicals | In a 1988 interview with M Rahman, JRD famously said, "In well-run companies, succession should be created in advance." As for all the companies he nurtured, this was also true for Tata Chemicals. Not only has the company been one of the leading entities in the chemical industry, but its 2008 acquisition of US-based General Chemical Industrial Products made it the world's second-largest maker of soda ash. It comprehensive R&D department is currently working in fields such as Green Chemistry, Biochemicals, Metabolites, Nutraceuticals among others.

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Commodity Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Chemicals to report net profit at Rs. 247.7 crore down 20% year-on-year (up 0.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 1.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,795.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 519.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.