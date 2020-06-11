Tanla Solutions Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 239.75 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 239.75 crore in March 2020 down 9.77% from Rs. 265.70 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.83 crore in March 2020 down 899.67% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2020 up 37.4% from Rs. 27.94 crore in March 2019.
Tanla Solutions shares closed at 67.30 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.11% over the last 12 months.
|Tanla Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.75
|271.77
|265.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.75
|271.77
|265.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.39
|5.06
|8.92
|Depreciation
|46.64
|55.62
|19.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|199.08
|227.35
|231.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.36
|-16.26
|5.66
|Other Income
|2.11
|1.17
|3.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.25
|-15.10
|8.71
|Interest
|1.24
|1.22
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.49
|-16.31
|8.29
|Exceptional Items
|-48.73
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.22
|-16.31
|8.29
|Tax
|-0.39
|-4.08
|1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.83
|-12.23
|7.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.83
|-12.23
|7.23
|Equity Share Capital
|14.60
|14.59
|11.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.96
|-0.84
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-3.96
|-0.84
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.96
|-0.84
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-3.96
|-0.84
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:17 am