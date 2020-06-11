Tanla Solutions Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 239.75 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.75 crore in March 2020 down 9.77% from Rs. 265.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.83 crore in March 2020 down 899.67% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.39 crore in March 2020 up 37.4% from Rs. 27.94 crore in March 2019.

Tanla Solutions shares closed at 67.30 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.11% over the last 12 months.