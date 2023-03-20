Tamil JaiBharat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 104.97% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

Tamil JaiBharat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2021.

Tamil JaiBharat shares closed at 4.67 on October 29, 2019 (BSE)