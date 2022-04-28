English
    Syngene Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.10 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 758.10 crore in March 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 658.60 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.80 crore in March 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 160.60 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.00 crore in March 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 233.80 crore in March 2021.

    Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in March 2021.

    Syngene Intl shares closed at 627.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and 3.97% over the last 12 months.

    Syngene International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations758.10641.40658.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations758.10641.40658.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.70195.90164.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.10-23.80-2.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost173.60188.80182.60
    Depreciation80.3078.5070.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.4077.1099.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.00124.90145.40
    Other Income14.7012.9018.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.70137.80163.80
    Interest5.609.406.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax179.10128.40157.20
    Exceptional Items----35.00
    P/L Before Tax179.10128.40192.20
    Tax31.3024.4031.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities147.80104.00160.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period147.80104.00160.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates147.80104.00160.60
    Equity Share Capital400.80400.80400.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.712.574.04
    Diluted EPS3.672.554.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.712.574.04
    Diluted EPS3.672.554.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Syngene International #Syngene Intl
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
