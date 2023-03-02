English
    Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore, down 17.85% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore in December 2022 down 17.85% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 206.82% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 145.36% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.

    Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 21.05 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.66% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.

    Swarnsarita Jewels India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.23269.38257.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.23269.38257.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.65239.08263.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.1921.66-12.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.221.35
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.991.581.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.495.783.41
    Other Income0.120.861.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.376.645.00
    Interest1.072.651.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.443.993.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.443.993.37
    Tax-0.641.170.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.802.832.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.802.832.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.802.832.62
    Equity Share Capital20.8420.8420.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.341.381.26
    Diluted EPS-1.341.381.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.341.381.26
    Diluted EPS-1.341.381.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 2, 2023 09:11 am