Swarnsarita Jew Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore, down 17.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swarnsarita Jewels India are:
Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore in December 2022 down 17.85% from Rs. 257.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in December 2022 down 206.82% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 145.36% from Rs. 5.07 crore in December 2021.
Swarnsarita Jew shares closed at 21.05 on March 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.66% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.
|Swarnsarita Jewels India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|211.23
|269.38
|257.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|211.23
|269.38
|257.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|231.65
|239.08
|263.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.19
|21.66
|-12.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.22
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|1.58
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|5.78
|3.41
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.86
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|6.64
|5.00
|Interest
|1.07
|2.65
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.44
|3.99
|3.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.44
|3.99
|3.37
|Tax
|-0.64
|1.17
|0.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.80
|2.83
|2.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.80
|2.83
|2.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.80
|2.83
|2.62
|Equity Share Capital
|20.84
|20.84
|20.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|1.38
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|1.38
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|1.38
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.34
|1.38
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited