Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore in March 2023 up 48.46% from Rs. 242.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2023 up 59.93% from Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2023 up 54.78% from Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2022.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 28.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.01 in March 2022.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,664.05 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.