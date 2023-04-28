English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swaraj Engines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.79 crore in March 2023 up 48.46% from Rs. 242.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2023 up 59.93% from Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.68 crore in March 2023 up 54.78% from Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2022.

    Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 28.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.01 in March 2022.

    Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,664.05 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.18% over the last 12 months.

    Swaraj Engines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.79278.93242.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.79278.93242.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials289.00225.27188.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.31-2.801.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.1410.7510.03
    Depreciation4.564.594.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9812.6411.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.4228.4826.90
    Other Income3.702.772.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.1231.2529.19
    Interest0.040.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.0831.2329.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.0831.2329.18
    Tax12.128.007.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.9623.2321.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.9623.2321.86
    Equity Share Capital12.1512.1412.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.7919.1318.01
    Diluted EPS28.7819.1218.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.7919.1318.01
    Diluted EPS28.7819.1218.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engines #Results #Swaraj Engines
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am