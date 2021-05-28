Suryoday Small Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 57.22 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 57.22 crore in March 2021 down 55.91% from Rs. 129.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2021 down 177.84% from Rs. 15.48 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 down 107.44% from Rs. 70.33 crore in March 2020.

Suryoday Small shares closed at 237.25 on May 27, 2021 (NSE)