Suryoday Small Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 57.22 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryoday Small Finance Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 57.22 crore in March 2021 down 55.91% from Rs. 129.77 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2021 down 177.84% from Rs. 15.48 crore in March 2020.
Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 down 107.44% from Rs. 70.33 crore in March 2020.
Suryoday Small shares closed at 237.25 on May 27, 2021 (NSE)
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|121.89
|174.17
|(b) Income on Investment
|24.54
|22.62
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|5.34
|6.73
|(d) Others
|0.03
|0.05
|Other Income
|34.56
|23.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|94.58
|93.95
|Employees Cost
|52.28
|47.44
|Other Expenses
|44.73
|44.91
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|-5.23
|41.04
|Provisions And Contingencies
|52.73
|39.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.96
|1.42
|Tax
|-14.95
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.01
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.01
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|106.13
|89.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.76
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.76
|0.12
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|393.68
|29.91
|ii) Net NPA
|188.12
|12.81
|i) % of Gross NPA
|9.41
|0.78
|ii) % of Net NPA
|4.73
|0.33
|Return on Assets %
|-0.66
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited