MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suryoday Small Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 57.22 crore, down 55.91% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryoday Small Finance Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 57.22 crore in March 2021 down 55.91% from Rs. 129.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2021 down 177.84% from Rs. 15.48 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands negative at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 down 107.44% from Rs. 70.33 crore in March 2020.

Suryoday Small shares closed at 237.25 on May 27, 2021 (NSE)

Close
Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills121.89174.17
(b) Income on Investment24.5422.62
(c) Int. on balances With RBI5.346.73
(d) Others0.030.05
Other Income34.5623.77
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended94.5893.95
Employees Cost52.2847.44
Other Expenses44.7344.91
Depreciation----
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies-5.2341.04
Provisions And Contingencies52.7339.62
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax-57.961.42
Tax-14.950.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-43.011.05
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-43.011.05
Equity Share Capital106.1389.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.----
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I----
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.800.12
Diluted EPS-4.760.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.800.12
Diluted EPS-4.760.12
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA393.6829.91
ii) Net NPA188.1212.81
i) % of Gross NPA9.410.78
ii) % of Net NPA4.730.33
Return on Assets %-0.660.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank - Private #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryoday Small #Suryoday Small Finance Bank
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.