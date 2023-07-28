English
    Supreme Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,225.15 crore, down 17.52% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:Net Sales at Rs 1,225.15 crore in June 2023 down 17.52% from Rs. 1,485.40 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.26 crore in June 2023 down 63.37% from Rs. 189.09 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.36 crore in June 2023 down 58.91% from Rs. 263.70 crore in June 2022.
    Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.11 in June 2022.Supreme Petro shares closed at 450.35 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.75% returns over the last 6 months and 2.61% over the last 12 months.
    Supreme Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,221.481,386.851,484.18
    Other Operating Income3.66--1.21
    Total Income From Operations1,225.151,386.851,485.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials793.52875.02866.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods248.31286.12331.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.28-61.67-50.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7012.4313.70
    Depreciation14.1713.5510.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.8666.0472.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.31195.36241.11
    Other Income17.8920.9512.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.19216.31253.16
    Interest0.620.780.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.58215.52252.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.58215.52252.24
    Tax24.3155.7263.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.26159.81189.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.26159.81189.09
    Equity Share Capital37.6137.6137.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.688.5020.11
    Diluted EPS3.688.5020.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.688.5020.11
    Diluted EPS3.688.5020.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

