Supreme Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,225.15 crore, down 17.52% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,221.48 1,386.85 1,484.18 Other Operating Income 3.66 -- 1.21 Total Income From Operations 1,225.15 1,386.85 1,485.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 793.52 875.02 866.78 Purchase of Traded Goods 248.31 286.12 331.56 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.28 -61.67 -50.51 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 15.70 12.43 13.70 Depreciation 14.17 13.55 10.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 66.86 66.04 72.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.31 195.36 241.11 Other Income 17.89 20.95 12.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.19 216.31 253.16 Interest 0.62 0.78 0.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.58 215.52 252.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 93.58 215.52 252.24 Tax 24.31 55.72 63.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.26 159.81 189.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.26 159.81 189.09 Equity Share Capital 37.61 37.61 37.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.68 8.50 20.11 Diluted EPS 3.68 8.50 20.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.68 8.50 20.11 Diluted EPS 3.68 8.50 20.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited