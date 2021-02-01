Supreme Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.96 crore, up 84.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.96 crore in December 2020 up 84.81% from Rs. 29.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 182.02 crore in December 2020 down 58.9% from Rs. 114.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2020 up 342.01% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2019.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 15.00 on January 15, 2021 (NSE)