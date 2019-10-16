Supreme Industries Q2 PAT may dip 21.6% YoY to Rs. 84 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Cement/Infra/Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs. 84 crore down 21.6% year-on-year (down 3.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 2.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,278 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.