Supreme Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,368.58 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,368.58 crore in June 2023 up 7.37% from Rs. 2,205.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.54 crore in June 2023 up 0.79% from Rs. 213.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.79 crore in June 2023 up 22.79% from Rs. 273.46 crore in June 2022.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.84 in June 2022.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 3,646.50 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.05% returns over the last 6 months and 94.41% over the last 12 months.