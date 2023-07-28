English
    Supreme Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,368.58 crore, up 7.37% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,368.58 crore in June 2023 up 7.37% from Rs. 2,205.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.54 crore in June 2023 up 0.79% from Rs. 213.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.79 crore in June 2023 up 22.79% from Rs. 273.46 crore in June 2022.

    Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.84 in June 2022.

    Supreme Ind shares closed at 3,646.50 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.05% returns over the last 6 months and 94.41% over the last 12 months.

    Supreme Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,368.582,598.302,205.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,368.582,598.302,205.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,688.721,651.211,558.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.9831.6532.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-63.6945.4731.75
    Power & Fuel79.28--56.47
    Employees Cost103.2399.7290.96
    Depreciation72.0572.1061.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses208.47289.97167.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.54408.18207.23
    Other Income14.2011.414.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax263.74419.59211.78
    Interest1.694.041.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax262.05415.55210.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax262.05415.55210.15
    Tax67.83105.2354.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities194.22310.32155.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period194.22310.32155.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates21.3249.1158.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates215.54359.43213.85
    Equity Share Capital25.4125.4125.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9728.3016.84
    Diluted EPS16.9728.3016.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9728.3016.84
    Diluted EPS16.9728.3016.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

