Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 426.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.18 crore in December 2022 up 108.92% from Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.10 crore in December 2022 up 37% from Rs. 46.06 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 16.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.09 in December 2021.

