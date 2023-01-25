English
    Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 426.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.18 crore in December 2022 up 108.92% from Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.10 crore in December 2022 up 37% from Rs. 46.06 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations503.49546.87426.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations503.49546.87426.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials253.54275.34238.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.0419.02-20.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.8357.0951.25
    Depreciation24.6424.4925.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.94127.18111.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5043.7520.57
    Other Income1.963.090.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4646.8420.75
    Interest11.4511.5111.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0135.339.44
    Exceptional Items21.3127.9510.79
    P/L Before Tax48.3263.2820.23
    Tax14.1414.143.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.1849.1416.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.1849.1416.36
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8924.298.09
    Diluted EPS16.8924.298.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.8924.298.09
    Diluted EPS16.8924.298.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
