Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 503.49 crore in December 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 426.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.18 crore in December 2022 up 108.92% from Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.10 crore in December 2022 up 37% from Rs. 46.06 crore in December 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 16.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.09 in December 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,763.05 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.53% returns over the last 6 months and 25.47% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|503.49
|546.87
|426.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|503.49
|546.87
|426.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|253.54
|275.34
|238.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.04
|19.02
|-20.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.83
|57.09
|51.25
|Depreciation
|24.64
|24.49
|25.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|118.94
|127.18
|111.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.50
|43.75
|20.57
|Other Income
|1.96
|3.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.46
|46.84
|20.75
|Interest
|11.45
|11.51
|11.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.01
|35.33
|9.44
|Exceptional Items
|21.31
|27.95
|10.79
|P/L Before Tax
|48.32
|63.28
|20.23
|Tax
|14.14
|14.14
|3.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.18
|49.14
|16.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.18
|49.14
|16.36
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.89
|24.29
|8.09
|Diluted EPS
|16.89
|24.29
|8.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.89
|24.29
|8.09
|Diluted EPS
|16.89
|24.29
|8.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited