Sudarshan Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore, up 42.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.54 crore in March 2021 up 42.23% from Rs. 365.29 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.54 crore in March 2021 up 17.03% from Rs. 33.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.96 crore in March 2021 up 27.72% from Rs. 55.56 crore in March 2020.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2020.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 669.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.10% returns over the last 6 months and 72.17% over the last 12 months.