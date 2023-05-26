Subros Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.11 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.11 crore in March 2023 up 9.84% from Rs. 681.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2023 up 10.04% from Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.68 crore in March 2023 up 13.63% from Rs. 49.88 crore in March 2022.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2022.

Subros shares closed at 335.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.74% returns over the last 6 months and 12.58% over the last 12 months.