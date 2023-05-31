Sturdy Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 62.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 62.09% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 53.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 65.35% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2022.

Sturdy Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.39 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.57% returns over the last 6 months