Strong show by TVS Motor in Q2 FY22, buy for long term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Post a sombre Q1, due to the severe second wave of COVID-19, TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 583.25; Market Cap: Rs 27,400 crore) has managed to put up a strong show in the second quarter of FY22. Robust demand recovery, coupled with the company’s focus on managing costs, helped TVS post record revenue and operating profit in Q2FY22. The shortage of semiconductor chips, however, impacted production of premium bikes. Quarterly earnings highlights (image) It’s the strong demand across segments that led to the record...