Sterling Wilson Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore, down 78.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore in September 2022 down 78.26% from Rs. 1,438.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 296.95 crore in September 2022 down 4.33% from Rs. 284.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 272.08 crore in September 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 263.13 crore in September 2021.

Sterling Wilson shares closed at 303.05 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.