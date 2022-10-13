Sterling Wilson Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore, down 78.26% Y-o-Y
October 13, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore in September 2022 down 78.26% from Rs. 1,438.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 296.95 crore in September 2022 down 4.33% from Rs. 284.63 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 272.08 crore in September 2022 down 3.4% from Rs. 263.13 crore in September 2021.
Sterling Wilson shares closed at 303.05 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.50% returns over the last 6 months and -34.11% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|312.69
|1,206.93
|1,438.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|312.69
|1,206.93
|1,438.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|157.82
|1,386.68
|1,599.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|63.50
|60.18
|59.02
|Depreciation
|3.30
|3.46
|3.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|461.56
|103.94
|74.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-373.49
|-347.33
|-297.73
|Other Income
|98.11
|4.13
|31.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-275.38
|-343.20
|-266.41
|Interest
|32.84
|14.66
|17.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-308.22
|-357.86
|-283.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-308.22
|-357.86
|-283.52
|Tax
|-9.51
|-1.87
|0.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-298.71
|-355.99
|-284.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-298.71
|-355.99
|-284.35
|Minority Interest
|1.76
|2.08
|-0.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-296.95
|-353.91
|-284.63
|Equity Share Capital
|18.97
|18.97
|16.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.65
|-18.66
|-17.75
|Diluted EPS
|-15.65
|-18.66
|-17.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.75
|-18.66
|-17.75
|Diluted EPS
|-15.65
|-18.66
|-17.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited