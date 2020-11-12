PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q2 net down 81% to Rs 15 crore

Total income rose to Rs 1,375.94 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,265.65 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sterling and Wilson Solar on November 12 reported an 81 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.09 crore for the quarter ended September. The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 79.41 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,375.94 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,265.65 crore in the year-ago period. The company is primarily engaged in the business of complete turnkey solutions for engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of solar power projects.

It had order inflows of Rs 5,696 crore in H1 FY21, which is 124 per cent of the restated order book for FY20, despite the testing times on account of COVID-19, it said.

Close

Sterling and Wilson Solar's Director and Global CEO Bikesh Ogra said, "Execution has picked up significantly across all geographies and we have also commenced construction at the project sites which we had recently won."

related news

The firm's current operational efficiency is more than 90 per cent and is poised to reach pre-COVID levels in Q4 FY21, subject to no lockdowns in geographies where projects are under execution, he added.

"Post entering the major solar markets of Australia and Americas a few years ago, we have today established ourselves as one of the leading solar EPC players, executing projects for some of the leading global Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

"Our strategy to expand our operations in these markets continues to bear fruits, as in Q2FY21 we have booked additional order inflows for adding capacity of 415 MWp worth Rs 2,063 crores," Ogra said.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 10:22 pm

tags #Business #Results #Sterling and Wilson Solar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.