Stampede Cap Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 98.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2019 down 98.54% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2019 down 19.27% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019 down 63.49% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2018.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.65 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.67% returns over the last 6 months and -53.57% over the last 12 months.