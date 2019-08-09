Stampede Cap Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 97.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in June 2019 down 97.52% from Rs. 50.58 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2019 down 40.28% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2019 up 1.35% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2018.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.50% returns over the last 6 months and -77.78% over the last 12 months.