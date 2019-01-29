Sri Vajra Gran Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 75.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 75.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 60.21% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 68.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Sri Vajra Gran shares closed at 2.23 on May 15, 2018 (BSE)