SREI Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore, down 35.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore in September 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 716.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,194.96 crore in September 2022 down 62.28% from Rs. 1,968.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.34 crore in September 2022 up 105.13% from Rs. 922.26 crore in September 2021.