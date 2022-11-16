SREI Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore, down 35.76% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore in September 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 716.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,194.96 crore in September 2022 down 62.28% from Rs. 1,968.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.34 crore in September 2022 up 105.13% from Rs. 922.26 crore in September 2021.
|SREI Infra shares closed at 3.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -44.74% over the last 12 months.
|SREI Infrastructure Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|460.16
|595.32
|716.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|460.16
|595.32
|716.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.77
|23.68
|32.20
|Depreciation
|116.76
|120.71
|147.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|62.39
|40.51
|110.96
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|273.54
|478.09
|1,211.46
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.89
|31.61
|291.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.19
|-99.28
|-1,077.19
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.47
|7.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.42
|-98.81
|-1,069.98
|Interest
|9.92
|59.06
|817.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-79.34
|-157.87
|-1,887.36
|Exceptional Items
|-3,115.54
|-4,445.73
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,194.88
|-4,603.60
|-1,887.36
|Tax
|0.06
|0.23
|80.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,194.94
|-4,603.83
|-1,968.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,194.94
|-4,603.83
|-1,968.26
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|0.08
|-0.59
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3,194.96
|-4,603.75
|-1,968.85
|Equity Share Capital
|503.09
|503.09
|503.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-63.51
|-91.51
|-39.13
|Diluted EPS
|-63.51
|-91.51
|-39.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-63.51
|-91.51
|-39.13
|Diluted EPS
|-63.51
|-91.51
|-39.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited