    SREI Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore, down 35.76% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 460.16 crore in September 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 716.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,194.96 crore in September 2022 down 62.28% from Rs. 1,968.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.34 crore in September 2022 up 105.13% from Rs. 922.26 crore in September 2021.

    SREI Infra shares closed at 3.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.36% returns over the last 6 months and -44.74% over the last 12 months.

    SREI Infrastructure Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations460.16595.32716.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations460.16595.32716.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7723.6832.20
    Depreciation116.76120.71147.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses62.3940.51110.96
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies273.54478.091,211.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.8931.61291.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.19-99.28-1,077.19
    Other Income0.770.477.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-69.42-98.81-1,069.98
    Interest9.9259.06817.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-79.34-157.87-1,887.36
    Exceptional Items-3,115.54-4,445.73--
    P/L Before Tax-3,194.88-4,603.60-1,887.36
    Tax0.060.2380.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3,194.94-4,603.83-1,968.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3,194.94-4,603.83-1,968.26
    Minority Interest-0.020.08-0.59
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3,194.96-4,603.75-1,968.85
    Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
    Diluted EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
    Diluted EPS-63.51-91.51-39.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

