    South West Pinn Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.90 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South West Pinnacle Exploration are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.90 crore in June 2023 down 11.34% from Rs. 25.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 84.68% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2023 down 25.48% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2022.

    South West Pinn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    South West Pinn shares closed at 134.90 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.65% returns over the last 6 months and -30.48% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.9038.0025.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.9038.0025.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.086.708.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.899.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.534.484.79
    Depreciation1.671.861.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.0410.518.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.705.413.12
    Other Income0.520.500.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.225.903.61
    Interest1.841.701.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.384.212.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.384.212.52
    Tax0.100.880.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.283.331.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.283.331.84
    Equity Share Capital27.9027.9027.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.101.190.66
    Diluted EPS0.101.190.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.101.190.66
    Diluted EPS0.101.190.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 04:22 pm

