App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Indian Bank Q1 profit rises 11%, makes additional Rs 29 crore provisions for COVID-19

South Indian Bank said it made provisions of Rs 31.56 crore towards NPAs identified as fraud accounts over a period of four quarters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on July 8 reported a 11.5 percent year-on-year increase in Q1 FY21 profit due to sharp jump in other income. However, higher provisions limited profit growth.

Profit for the quarter ended June 2020 stood at Rs 81.65 crore, which increased from Rs 73.26 crore reported in same period last year.

Net interest income during the quarter rose 9.6 percent to Rs 586.89 crore compared to corresponding period previous fiscal.

Close

Non-interest income shot up 56.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 284.98 crore in quarter ended June 2020, which included profit on sale of investments, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, commission from non-fund based banking activities, income from sale of PSL Certificates etc.

related news

Pre-provision operating profit during the quarter increased 27.1 percent to Rs 403.68 crore compared to same period previous fiscal.

Provisions and contingencies jumped 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 293.08 crore in Q1FY21, but sequentially the same fell 59.5 percent.

South Indian Bank said it made provisions of Rs 31.56 crore towards NPAs identified as fraud accounts over a period of four quarters. "It is 25 percent of the provision required towards eight accounts identified as fraud) and the remaining unprovided amount of Rs 364.24 crore will be debited to the profit and loss account for the ensuing quarters in the same proportion," it explained.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

The bank said it was carrying an additional provision amounting to Rs 29.08 crore during the June quarter to meet any future impact of the pandemic, against Rs 55.70 crore in March quarter 2020.

Asset quality improved during the quarter ended June 2020 with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 5 bps sequentially to 4.93 percent, while net NPAs declined 25 bps QoQ to 3.09 percent in Q1.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #Results #South Indian Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.