Somany Ceramics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 586.98 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 586.98 crore in December 2021 up 19.19% from Rs. 492.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.17 crore in December 2021 up 14% from Rs. 28.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.18 crore in December 2021 up 0.87% from Rs. 66.60 crore in December 2020.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 7.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.66 in December 2020.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 887.50 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.31% returns over the last 6 months and 119.22% over the last 12 months.