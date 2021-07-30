Solar Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 825.23 crore, up 68.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.23 crore in June 2021 up 68.02% from Rs. 491.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.51 crore in June 2021 up 131.62% from Rs. 42.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.52 crore in June 2021 up 83.2% from Rs. 95.81 crore in June 2020.

Solar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 10.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2020.

Solar Ind shares closed at 1,627.35 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.09% returns over the last 6 months and 62.27% over the last 12 months.