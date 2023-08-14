Softsol India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore, down 17.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.00 crore in June 2023 down 17.86% from Rs. 23.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2023 up 113.89% from Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2023 up 122.52% from Rs. 16.03 crore in June 2022.

Softsol India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.33 in June 2022.

Softsol India shares closed at 237.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.20% returns over the last 6 months and 79.70% over the last 12 months.