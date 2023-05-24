SMS Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.43 crore, up 145.29% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.43 crore in March 2023 up 145.29% from Rs. 60.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2023 down 10.87% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2023 up 734.72% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

    SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    SMS Pharma shares closed at 83.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -2.52% over the last 12 months.

    SMS Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.43148.8060.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.43148.8060.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.3775.7440.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.1121.89-7.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.7813.5713.79
    Depreciation7.978.127.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9219.3417.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2710.14-12.26
    Other Income1.262.210.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5312.35-11.83
    Interest5.895.944.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.646.42-16.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.646.42-16.17
    Tax2.571.39-25.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.075.039.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.075.039.06
    Equity Share Capital8.478.478.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.591.07
    Diluted EPS0.950.591.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.591.07
    Diluted EPS0.950.591.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #SMS Pharma #SMS Pharmaceuticals
    first published: May 24, 2023 03:34 pm