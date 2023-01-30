English
    Siyaram Silk Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.18 crore, down 10.83% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 502.18 crore in December 2022 down 10.83% from Rs. 563.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.87 crore in December 2022 down 24.44% from Rs. 68.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.39% from Rs. 110.44 crore in December 2021.

    Siyaram Silk Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations502.18635.76563.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations502.18635.76563.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.55239.72249.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.8941.8855.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.7224.63-47.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.2543.5842.72
    Depreciation15.2714.5914.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.34166.55160.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.60104.8187.61
    Other Income13.169.328.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.76114.1396.26
    Interest5.575.784.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.19108.3591.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.19108.3591.62
    Tax16.3228.2222.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.8780.1368.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8780.1368.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.8780.1368.65
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0717.1014.64
    Diluted EPS11.0717.1014.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0717.1014.64
    Diluted EPS11.0717.1014.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
