Siyaram Silk Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 502.18 crore, down 10.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.18 crore in December 2022 down 10.83% from Rs. 563.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.87 crore in December 2022 down 24.44% from Rs. 68.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.03 crore in December 2022 down 19.39% from Rs. 110.44 crore in December 2021.

Siyaram Silk EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.64 in December 2021.

