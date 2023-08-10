Sinclairs Hotel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.46 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.46 crore in June 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 18.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2023 up 48.04% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2023 up 44.61% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2022.

Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 158.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and 54.52% over the last 12 months.