    Sinclairs Hotel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.46 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sinclairs Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.46 crore in June 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 18.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2023 up 48.04% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2023 up 44.61% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2022.

    Sinclairs Hotel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

    Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 158.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.60% returns over the last 6 months and 54.52% over the last 12 months.

    Sinclairs Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4613.4118.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4613.4118.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.092.141.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.952.352.78
    Depreciation1.331.351.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.923.455.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.184.137.49
    Other Income3.370.820.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.544.957.83
    Interest0.270.250.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.274.707.56
    Exceptional Items--18.89--
    P/L Before Tax11.2723.597.56
    Tax2.803.691.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.4819.905.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.4819.905.73
    Equity Share Capital5.435.435.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.127.332.06
    Diluted EPS3.127.332.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.127.332.06
    Diluted EPS3.127.332.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

