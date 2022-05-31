Simplex Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 477.58 crore, down 26.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.58 crore in March 2022 down 26.37% from Rs. 648.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.10 crore in March 2022 down 35.41% from Rs. 113.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022 down 85.23% from Rs. 63.72 crore in March 2021.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 68.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.10% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.