Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.19 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.19 crore in June 2023 up 15.87% from Rs. 263.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.30 crore in June 2023 up 37.63% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 242.27% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 25.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.34% over the last 12 months.