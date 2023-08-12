English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simbhaoli Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.19 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.19 crore in June 2023 up 15.87% from Rs. 263.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.30 crore in June 2023 up 37.63% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2023 up 242.27% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

    Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 25.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 36.34% over the last 12 months.

    Simbhaoli Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.19361.92263.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.19361.92263.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.32464.85117.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.0815.3319.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks116.16-219.07118.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3119.1114.37
    Depreciation6.897.947.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.2348.07-0.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.8025.69-14.42
    Other Income6.044.584.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.7630.26-10.11
    Interest6.546.786.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.3023.48-16.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.3023.48-16.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.3023.48-16.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.3023.48-16.52
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.505.69-4.00
    Diluted EPS-2.505.69-4.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.505.69-4.00
    Diluted EPS-2.505.69-4.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Simbhaoli Sugar #Simbhaoli Sugars #sugar
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!