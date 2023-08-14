Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 306.95 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.95 crore in June 2023 up 15.16% from Rs. 266.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2023 up 32.35% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2023 up 203.94% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 24.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 30.50% over the last 12 months.