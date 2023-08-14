English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Simbhaoli Sugar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 306.95 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Simbhaoli Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 306.95 crore in June 2023 up 15.16% from Rs. 266.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2023 up 32.35% from Rs. 16.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2023 up 203.94% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

    Simbhaoli Sugar shares closed at 24.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 30.50% over the last 12 months.

    Simbhaoli Sugars
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations306.95371.07266.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations306.95371.07266.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.32464.85117.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.0815.6719.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks116.16-219.07118.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1223.2117.18
    Depreciation6.907.957.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.2152.58-0.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.8425.89-14.39
    Other Income6.064.944.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.7930.83-9.95
    Interest6.756.956.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.5423.88-16.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.5423.88-16.36
    Tax-0.310.150.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.2323.73-16.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.2323.73-16.38
    Minority Interest0.14-0.02-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.0923.72-16.39
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.725.75-3.97
    Diluted EPS-2.725.75-3.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.725.75-3.97
    Diluted EPS-2.725.75-3.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Simbhaoli Sugar #Simbhaoli Sugars #sugar
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!