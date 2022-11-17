English
    SIL Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore, down 11.21% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.20 crore in September 2022 down 11.21% from Rs. 22.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.65 crore in September 2022 down 0.17% from Rs. 17.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in September 2022 up 8.9% from Rs. 21.57 crore in September 2021.

    SIL Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 16.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.45 in September 2021.

    SIL Invest shares closed at 311.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -4.20% over the last 12 months.

    SIL Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.20-1.2922.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.20-1.2922.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.290.27
    Depreciation0.430.430.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.631.031.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.83-3.0421.21
    Other Income5.230.260.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.06-2.7821.46
    Interest0.860.81--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.20-3.5921.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.20-3.5921.46
    Tax4.550.463.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.65-4.0517.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.65-4.0517.68
    Minority Interest--0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.65-4.0417.68
    Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.66-3.8116.45
    Diluted EPS16.66-3.8116.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.66-3.8116.45
    Diluted EPS16.66-3.8116.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

