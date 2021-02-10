Sicagen India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.49 crore, down 17.3% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sicagen India are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.49 crore in December 2020 down 17.3% from Rs. 192.85 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 down 615.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020 down 16.01% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2019.
Sicagen India shares closed at 15.90 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.23% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.
|Sicagen India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.49
|126.31
|192.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.49
|126.31
|192.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.39
|52.22
|97.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|95.33
|49.07
|79.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.34
|11.25
|-5.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.52
|6.41
|8.65
|Depreciation
|2.25
|2.36
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.53
|5.36
|8.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-0.36
|1.80
|Other Income
|1.82
|1.93
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|1.57
|2.15
|Interest
|1.28
|1.13
|1.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.44
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|0.44
|0.36
|Tax
|1.03
|0.17
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|0.27
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|0.27
|-0.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.36
|0.27
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|39.57
|39.57
|39.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.07
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.07
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.07
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.07
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited