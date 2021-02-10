Sicagen India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.49 crore, down 17.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.49 crore in December 2020 down 17.3% from Rs. 192.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020 down 615.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020 down 16.01% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2019.

Sicagen India shares closed at 15.90 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.23% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.