Shukra Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore, up 417.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore in March 2023 up 417.54% from Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 up 514.7% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

Shukra Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 23.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2022.

Shukra Pharma shares closed at 108.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 91.34% over the last 12 months.