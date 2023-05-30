English
    Shukra Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore, up 417.54% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shukra Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.25 crore in March 2023 up 417.54% from Rs. 8.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 up 514.7% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

    Shukra Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 23.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2022.

    Shukra Pharma shares closed at 108.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 91.34% over the last 12 months.

    Shukra Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.252.308.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.252.308.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.132.165.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.30----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.10-1.88-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.171.58
    Depreciation0.510.460.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.850.561.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.15-0.171.02
    Other Income0.890.270.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.040.101.05
    Interest0.070.050.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.960.050.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.960.050.85
    Tax-0.010.020.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.980.030.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.980.030.65
    Equity Share Capital10.961.571.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.460.164.13
    Diluted EPS23.460.164.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.460.164.13
    Diluted EPS23.460.164.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023