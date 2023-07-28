Shriram Finance: Profit surge on lower provision and operating costs

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Asset growth continued with effective merger synergies Used vehicle and micro-finance segment to drive growth Government infra projects to boost equipment demand Small business finance to remain area of focus Margins dipped due to higher cost of fund Asset quality largely stable and improving Valuation attractive, outlook positive India's second largest retail NBFC, Shriram Finance (SFL; CMP: Rs 1,809, Market Cap: Rs 68,000 crore), India's second largest retail NBFC, has reported strong earnings in the first quarter of FY24 (Q1FY24). Net profit came in at Rs 1,712...