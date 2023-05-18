English
    Shreyas Shippin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore, down 46.51% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shreyas Shipping are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore in March 2023 down 46.51% from Rs. 151.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2023 down 75.84% from Rs. 74.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.09 crore in March 2023 down 54.01% from Rs. 85.00 crore in March 2022.

    Shreyas Shippin EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.02 in March 2022.

    Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 332.55 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.66% returns over the last 6 months and 5.91% over the last 12 months.

    Shreyas Shipping
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.09114.93151.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.09114.93151.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.0424.4824.11
    Depreciation14.8013.674.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.1329.4242.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1247.3680.23
    Other Income13.173.000.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2950.3680.43
    Interest5.464.614.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.8345.7576.42
    Exceptional Items-----1.70
    P/L Before Tax18.8345.7574.72
    Tax0.780.740.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.0545.0174.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.0545.0174.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.0545.0174.70
    Equity Share Capital21.9621.9621.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2220.5034.02
    Diluted EPS8.2220.5034.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2220.5034.02
    Diluted EPS8.2220.5034.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 18, 2023