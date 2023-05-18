Shreyas Shippin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore, down 46.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.09 crore in March 2023 down 46.51% from Rs. 151.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.05 crore in March 2023 down 75.84% from Rs. 74.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.09 crore in March 2023 down 54.01% from Rs. 85.00 crore in March 2022.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.02 in March 2022.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 332.55 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.66% returns over the last 6 months and 5.91% over the last 12 months.