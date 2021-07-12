Shree Cement Q1 PAT seen up 51.2% YoY to Rs. 560.8 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Shree Cement to report net profit at Rs. 560.8 crore up 51.2% year-on-year (down 26.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 44 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,350.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 42.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 995.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

