Shiva Global Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 105.38 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.38 crore in June 2019 down 12.63% from Rs. 120.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2019 down 12.31% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2019 down 19.77% from Rs. 6.93 crore in June 2018.

Shiva Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2018.

Shiva Global shares closed at 20.25 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)