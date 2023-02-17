English
    Shirpur Gold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore in December 2022 up 18.24% from Rs. 1,356.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.97 crore in December 2022 up 3113.08% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.97 crore in December 2022 up 45328.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

    Shirpur Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 121.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2021.

    Shirpur Gold shares closed at 5.02 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)

    Shirpur Gold Refinery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,603.681,221.241,356.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,603.681,221.241,356.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,206.711,188.431,312.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods28.4726.9838.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.031.460.28
    Depreciation1.111.111.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.831.695.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax364.531.58-1.86
    Other Income2.341.481.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax366.863.06-0.30
    Interest12.9012.4011.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax353.97-9.35-11.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax353.97-9.35-11.75
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities353.97-9.35-11.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period353.97-9.35-11.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates353.97-9.35-11.75
    Equity Share Capital29.1429.1429.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS121.48-3.21-4.03
    Diluted EPS121.48-3.21-4.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS121.48-3.21-4.03
    Diluted EPS121.48-3.21-4.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #Shirpur Gold #Shirpur Gold Refinery
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am