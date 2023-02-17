Shirpur Gold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore in December 2022 up 18.24% from Rs. 1,356.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.97 crore in December 2022 up 3113.08% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.97 crore in December 2022 up 45328.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Shirpur Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 121.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2021.

Shirpur Gold shares closed at 5.02 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)