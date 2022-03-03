Shirpur Gold Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,356.34 crore, down 61.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,356.34 crore in December 2021 down 61.91% from Rs. 3,560.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021 up 81.25% from Rs. 62.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021 up 101.62% from Rs. 50.13 crore in December 2020.

Shirpur Gold shares closed at 5.02 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)