Shirpur Gold Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,356.34 crore, down 61.91% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,356.34 crore in December 2021 down 61.91% from Rs. 3,560.42 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021 up 81.25% from Rs. 62.67 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021 up 101.62% from Rs. 50.13 crore in December 2020.
Shirpur Gold shares closed at 5.02 on December 13, 2021 (BSE)
|Shirpur Gold Refinery
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,356.34
|1,276.72
|3,560.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,356.34
|1,276.72
|3,560.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,312.45
|1,202.74
|1,499.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.82
|70.29
|2,058.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.26
|0.35
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.11
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.55
|5.70
|53.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|-3.38
|-53.12
|Other Income
|1.56
|1.61
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-1.77
|-51.70
|Interest
|11.44
|11.29
|10.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.75
|-13.06
|-62.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-23.43
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.75
|-36.50
|-62.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.75
|-36.50
|-62.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.75
|-36.50
|-62.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.75
|-36.50
|-62.67
|Equity Share Capital
|29.14
|29.14
|29.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.03
|-12.53
|-21.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.03
|-12.53
|-21.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.03
|-12.53
|-21.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.03
|-12.53
|-21.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
