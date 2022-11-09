English
    Shipping Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,420.40 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,420.40 crore in September 2022 up 16.3% from Rs. 1,221.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.84 crore in September 2022 down 51.39% from Rs. 228.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.23 crore in September 2022 down 11.61% from Rs. 407.56 crore in September 2021.

    Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in September 2021.

    Shipping Corp shares closed at 126.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.

    Shipping Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,420.401,464.941,221.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,420.401,464.941,221.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost112.8998.07110.85
    Depreciation190.47172.20161.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses985.151,069.58711.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.89125.09237.77
    Other Income37.8735.498.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.76160.58246.11
    Interest46.8149.9113.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.95110.67233.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.95110.67233.05
    Tax12.1112.105.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.8498.57228.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.8498.57228.04
    Equity Share Capital465.80465.80465.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.124.89
    Diluted EPS2.382.124.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.382.124.89
    Diluted EPS2.382.124.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
