Shipping Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,420.40 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,420.40 crore in September 2022 up 16.3% from Rs. 1,221.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.84 crore in September 2022 down 51.39% from Rs. 228.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.23 crore in September 2022 down 11.61% from Rs. 407.56 crore in September 2021.

Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in September 2021.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 126.90 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.12% over the last 12 months.